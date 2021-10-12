Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,026,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450,508 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Commercial Metals worth $31,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $32.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

