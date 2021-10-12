Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, an increase of 2,833.3% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CRZBY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Commerzbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.15.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRZBY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.29. 7,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,329. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.43. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. Analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

