Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,109 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hubbell by 55.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Hubbell by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,708,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,255,000 after buying an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hubbell by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $179.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $142.21 and a 52-week high of $209.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.