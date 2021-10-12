Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 15,645 Shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,645 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pershing Square Tontine were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTH. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter valued at about $24,010,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $10,149,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pershing Square Tontine by 209.1% during the first quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 353,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after buying an additional 238,966 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the second quarter worth about $5,394,000. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine during the first quarter worth about $3,602,000. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pershing Square Tontine stock opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.11.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

