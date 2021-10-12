Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 5,584 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAVA. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,102,000 after acquiring an additional 434,153 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average is $66.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.05 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

