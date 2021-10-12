Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,866,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,032,000 after buying an additional 139,840 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,333,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4,616.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,163,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,297 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,328,000 after buying an additional 95,755 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on DECK. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $447.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.29.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,254 shares in the company, valued at $42,811,173.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $207,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $330.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The company had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.23 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.