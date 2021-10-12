Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.45% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,664,000. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 495,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37,903.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 214,153 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,395,000.

Shares of FCG stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.57. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

