Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 19,675 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $25.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

