Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 3,858 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 75,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 83,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

Shares of EWC opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.79. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

