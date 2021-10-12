Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI stock opened at $39.92 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.