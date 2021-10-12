Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ducommun worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ducommun by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,180,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Ducommun by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 78,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 34,638 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ducommun by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,976,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

DCO stock opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.50. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $594.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

