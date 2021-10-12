Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,526,000 after purchasing an additional 312,013 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,109,000 after purchasing an additional 687,337 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 16.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,288,000 after purchasing an additional 201,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,862,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,505,881.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $495,455.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,548,638. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.48 and its 200 day moving average is $86.17. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.54%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

