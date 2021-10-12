Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $372,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 163.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $243,000.

EQAL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day moving average of $45.22. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

