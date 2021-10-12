Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 481.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

CDE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.