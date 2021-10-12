Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,651,810 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,809,000 after purchasing an additional 171,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.6% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 812,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 23.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $76,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 11.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 631,833 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,770,000 after purchasing an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $151.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.51 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $1,155,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $344,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

