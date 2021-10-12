Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 12.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,811,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,526,000 after acquiring an additional 312,013 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 2.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 39.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,414,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,109,000 after acquiring an additional 687,337 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $81.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 72.54%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total value of $427,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $485,480.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $4,548,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

