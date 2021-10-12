Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,775 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 69,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 108,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 206,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 16,511 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. This is a boost from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

