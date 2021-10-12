Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 481.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Coeur Mining worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CDE stock opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

