Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,326 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Ducommun worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 927,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 836,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 702,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ducommun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO opened at $49.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.64. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $65.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

