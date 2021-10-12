Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.17% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQAL. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000.

NYSEARCA:EQAL opened at $45.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $45.22. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $31.85 and a 52 week high of $46.87.

