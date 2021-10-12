Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 3,033 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.50% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $74,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.35.

