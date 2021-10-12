Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 88,807 Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,807 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.46% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSI opened at $5.80 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $5.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

