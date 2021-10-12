Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XML Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 88,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,564,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,896,000 after purchasing an additional 24,498 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWO opened at $51.70 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

