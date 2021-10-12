Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,405 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.27% of Community Bank System worth $10,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 715.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Community Bank System by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $70.84 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $82.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

