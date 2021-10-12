Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
MGDDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
MGDDF opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.60. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $171.80.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.
Read More: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.