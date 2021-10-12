Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

MGDDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MGDDF opened at $151.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.05 and its 200-day moving average is $156.60. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $107.43 and a 1-year high of $171.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) by 307.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,209 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

