Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453,848 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SBS opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.