Comparing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camden Property Trust and LTC Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.04 billion 14.86 $123.91 million $4.90 31.47 LTC Properties $159.34 million 8.22 $95.29 million $2.41 13.80

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LTC Properties. LTC Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Camden Property Trust and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 0 4 13 0 2.76 LTC Properties 2 2 0 0 1.50

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus target price of $147.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.18%. LTC Properties has a consensus target price of $38.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16.26%. Given LTC Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LTC Properties is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Camden Property Trust pays out 67.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 94.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 11.73% 3.50% 1.73% LTC Properties 37.80% 7.99% 4.24%

Volatility & Risk

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LTC Properties has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of LTC Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats LTC Properties on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S. The company was founded by Richard J. Campo and D. Keith Oden on May 25, 1993 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

