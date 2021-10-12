Comparing Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) & Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dover Motorsports and Isos Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Isos Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

Isos Acquisition has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.92%. Given Isos Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Isos Acquisition is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Isos Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $38.54 million 2.27 $7.48 million N/A N/A Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Isos Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports 31.55% 23.65% 18.14% Isos Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Isos Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the marketing and promotion of motorsports entertainment. It also owns and operates Dover International Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dover, DE.

Isos Acquisition Company Profile

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

