Comparing DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) & Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) and Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Astra Space’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DSV Panalpina A/S 5.65% 18.61% 8.74% Astra Space N/A N/A N/A

This table compares DSV Panalpina A/S and Astra Space’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DSV Panalpina A/S $17.76 billion 3.11 $651.10 million $2.03 56.67 Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A

DSV Panalpina A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Astra Space.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of DSV Panalpina A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Astra Space shares are held by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DSV Panalpina A/S and Astra Space, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DSV Panalpina A/S 0 3 9 0 2.75 Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00

DSV Panalpina A/S presently has a consensus price target of $122.55, suggesting a potential upside of 6.53%. Astra Space has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.26%. Given Astra Space’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Astra Space is more favorable than DSV Panalpina A/S.

Summary

DSV Panalpina A/S beats Astra Space on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa. The Solutions segment offers contract logistics, which includes warehousing and inventory management. The company was founded on July 13, 1976 and is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

