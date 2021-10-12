Comparing Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) & Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE)

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) and Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Movano and Getinge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Movano N/A N/A -$13.03 million N/A N/A Getinge $3.25 billion 3.07 $353.05 million $1.57 25.01

Getinge has higher revenue and earnings than Movano.

Profitability

This table compares Movano and Getinge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Movano N/A N/A N/A Getinge 13.19% 19.34% 9.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Movano and Getinge, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Movano 0 0 0 0 N/A Getinge 0 3 6 0 2.67

Getinge has a consensus target price of $41.32, indicating a potential upside of 5.25%. Given Getinge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Getinge is more favorable than Movano.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Getinge shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Getinge beats Movano on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Movano Company Profile

Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science. The company was founded by Olander Larsson in 1904 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

