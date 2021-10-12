Comparing MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) and HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of MercadoLibre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of MercadoLibre shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of HealthEquity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MercadoLibre and HealthEquity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MercadoLibre -0.02% 5.55% 0.81% HealthEquity 0.10% 5.25% 2.90%

Volatility and Risk

MercadoLibre has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthEquity has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MercadoLibre and HealthEquity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MercadoLibre 0 2 14 0 2.88 HealthEquity 0 3 7 1 2.82

MercadoLibre presently has a consensus target price of $1,905.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.54%. HealthEquity has a consensus target price of $85.70, indicating a potential upside of 32.74%. Given HealthEquity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HealthEquity is more favorable than MercadoLibre.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MercadoLibre and HealthEquity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MercadoLibre $3.97 billion 18.26 -$710,000.00 ($0.08) -18,241.50 HealthEquity $733.57 million 7.35 $8.83 million $1.22 52.92

HealthEquity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MercadoLibre. MercadoLibre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthEquity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HealthEquity beats MercadoLibre on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc. engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions. The company was founded by Marcos Eduardo Galperin on October 15, 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

