Compass (NYSE:COMP) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 1475022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on COMP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Compass from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Compass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Compass from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Compass alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52.

Compass (NYSE:COMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.