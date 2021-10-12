CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Up 8.7%

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD) was up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 82,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 35,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 11.11%.

CompuMed, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

