Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 4.4%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 117,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,985,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $343.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.05 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

