Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Down 4.4%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.85. Approximately 117,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,985,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
CRK has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.
Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)
Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.
