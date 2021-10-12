Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,613 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

CAG opened at $33.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In related news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

