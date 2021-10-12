Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Up 7%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) was up 7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.90 and last traded at $64.60. Approximately 16,167 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,043,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.99.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.24.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. AO Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

