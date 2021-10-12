Conflux Network (CFX) Market Capitalization Tops $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 12th. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,488.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.22 or 0.06264786 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.11 or 0.00310166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.67 or 0.01059098 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00094802 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.96 or 0.00500932 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.92 or 0.00396335 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00301612 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Conflux Network Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.