Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 273,045 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,168,805 shares.The stock last traded at $183.53 and had previously closed at $181.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,748,000 after buying an additional 99,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,831,000 after buying an additional 268,422 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,664,000 after buying an additional 283,866 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,316,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,118,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,665,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

