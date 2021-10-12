Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.76

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $177.76 and traded as high as $184.00. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $181.89, with a volume of 3,295,116 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $289,316,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $103,023,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,941,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,664,000 after purchasing an additional 283,866 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,831,000 after purchasing an additional 268,422 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 385.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 230,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

