Contrasting ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA)

ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A -112.44% -53.41%

This table compares ERYTECH Pharma and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 39.02 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.31 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.66) -2.31

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

ERYTECH Pharma has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ERYTECH Pharma and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 3 0 3.00

Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 427.34%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.1% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats ERYTECH Pharma on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

