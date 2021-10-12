Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Update

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,900 shares, a growth of 1,931.8% from the September 15th total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.20. 10,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,736. Converge Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTSDF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

