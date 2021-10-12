Convex Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.33 Million (CVX)

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.49 or 0.00026051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 38% against the US dollar. Convex Finance has a market cap of $406.43 million and $16.33 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00062122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.71 or 0.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00077653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,651.19 or 1.00076515 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.76 or 0.06230607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 68,726,383 coins and its circulating supply is 28,055,219 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

