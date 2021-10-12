Cook Protocol (COOK) Tops One Day Volume of $558,767.00

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 12th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $558,767.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00060425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.61 or 0.00122996 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00077762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,682.49 or 0.99821767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,471.69 or 0.06223677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

