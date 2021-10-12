Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.05% of Copart worth $16,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,390,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,316,000 after purchasing an additional 133,183 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,445,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,422 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,568,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,217,000 after purchasing an additional 496,064 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Copart by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,731,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,559,000 after acquiring an additional 74,144 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $138.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.97. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

