Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$4.00

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CMMC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.50 target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

Shares of CMMC traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.24. 1,170,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,232. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The stock has a market cap of C$680.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,344,091.16. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

