Copper Mountain Mining’s (CMMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.81% from the stock’s current price.

CMMC has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE CMMC traded up C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.22. 873,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.57. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$675.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30.

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total value of C$747,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,099,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,344,091.16. Insiders sold 306,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,007 in the last ninety days.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.