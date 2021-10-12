CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after buying an additional 943,379 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after buying an additional 207,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,072,000 after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,115,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 586,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,919,000 after buying an additional 116,089 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $138.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $155.40.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on COR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

