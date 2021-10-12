Cormark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.80.

TSE:LAC traded up C$3.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$28.76. 978,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.19. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of C$11.40 and a 1 year high of C$36.60. The company has a market cap of C$3.45 billion and a PE ratio of -53.74.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Lithium Americas will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

