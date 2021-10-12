Corp Hess Sells 4,312,500 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 445,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $669.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.13.
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.
Hess Midstream Company Profile
Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.
