Corp Hess Sells 4,312,500 Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Stock

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 445,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $15.70 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The company has a market cap of $669.02 million, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

HESM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hess Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $4,484,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

