Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

CTVA traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $41.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,595,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,155. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Corteva during the third quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 5,692.3% in the second quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 81.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

